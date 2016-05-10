BRIEF-UPS expands operations at San Antonio Facility

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS expands operations at San Antonio facility
* Project will add capacity for more than 150 more delivery vehicles - called "package cars"
* Expansion will add about 171,000 square feet, bringing building's footprint to more than 330,000 square feet
* Will also add 40 class 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors that will be fueled by a new on-site CNG fueling station
* Building's team will continue to provide package pickup and delivery services during project which is expected to be complete mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment