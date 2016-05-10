版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-Mannatech Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 10 Mannatech Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 net sales for 2016 were $40.7 million , decrease of $3.7 million or 8.3% as compared to $44.4 million in the first quarter of 2015 Source text 1.usa.gov/1XjkguN Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐