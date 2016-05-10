版本:
BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal approves Coca-Cola beverages merger with bottling cos with conditions

May 10 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Says Coca-Cola beverages merger with bottling companies approved with conditions

* Told that conditions dealt with and settled all the parties' disputes; no party contested merger approval subject to agreed conditions

* Will be providing reasons for its approval in due course

* Says conditions are as given by the parties on may 9 to the tribunal

* Says conditions are as given by the parties on May 9 to the Tribunal (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

