公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Loews sets quarterly dividend of $0.0625/shr

May 10 Loews Corp :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

