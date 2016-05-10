版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Weatherford International Plc to 'B+'

May 10 Fitch

* Fitch downgrades weatherford international plc to 'b+'; outlook negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

