2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Markel issuing $100 mln of 5% senior notes due 2046 - SEC filing

May 10 Markel Corp:

* On May 5, executed an underwriting agreement and related pricing agreement - SEC filing

* Under underwriting agreement, company is issuing $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.0% senior notes due 2046 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XjmHNY Further company coverage:

