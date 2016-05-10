BRIEF-Borgwarner says will do M&A to enable path to electrification-Wells Fargo Conf

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Borgwarner Inc
* Says watching North America vehicle inventory levels on concerns related to slow down in auto industry later this year
* Says sees 30 pct of vehicles to have some sort of electrified powertrain by 2025, but only 5 pct to be pure electric
* Says lot of runway left for internal combustion engines
* Says building rapidly its power electronics and software capability; and says is not done with M&A
* Says will do additional M&A to enable path to electrification Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment