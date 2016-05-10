BRIEF-SABMiller says merger parties welcome SA'S Competition Tribunal decision

May 10 SABMiller Plc :

* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa merger parties welcome competition tribunal approval for formation of CCBA

* Parties said decision is an endorsement that merger will support business agenda within broader South African political and social context

* Merger parties expect transaction to complete as soon as practicable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)