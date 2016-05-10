BRIEF-SABMiller says merger parties welcome SA'S Competition Tribunal decision

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 SABMiller Plc :
* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa merger parties welcome competition tribunal approval for formation of CCBA
* Parties said decision is an endorsement that merger will support business agenda within broader South African political and social context
* Merger parties expect transaction to complete as soon as practicable. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment