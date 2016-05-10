BRIEF-FireEye CFO Berry buys 16,500 shares of co's common stock on May 9

May 10 Fireeye Inc

* Fireeye Inc Cfo michael berry reports open market purchase of 16,500 shares of co's common stock on may 9 - sec filing

* Fireeye Inc Cfo berry's purchase of the co's shares were at average price of $12.84 per share Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T97zzK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)