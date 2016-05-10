版本:
BRIEF-Hitachi to pour $2.75 BLN over 3 years through FY 2018 into internet of things and related fields - Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Hitachi to pour $2.75 bln over three years through fiscal 2018 into internet of things and related fields - Nikkei

* Hitachi aims to lift its internet of things segment's operating profit margin from around 6% now to more than 10% by fiscal 2018 - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/1T7LlkN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

