2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares replaces $675 mln of long-term advances - SEC filing

May 10 Northwest Bancshares Inc:

* Previously disclosed intention to replace $715.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with lower cost deposits - SEC filing

* On May 6, completed its replacement of $675.0 million of long-term advances

* Transaction included a penalty of $37.0 million, which will be expensed during quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Annual interest expense savings from transaction is expected to be approximately $23.0 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1T2dho7 Further company coverage:

