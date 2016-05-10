BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares replaces $675 mln of long-term advances - SEC filing

May 10 Northwest Bancshares Inc:

* Previously disclosed intention to replace $715.0 million of long-term FHLB advances with lower cost deposits - SEC filing

* On May 6, completed its replacement of $675.0 million of long-term advances

* Transaction included a penalty of $37.0 million, which will be expensed during quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Annual interest expense savings from transaction is expected to be approximately $23.0 million