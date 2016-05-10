BRIEF-Heritage Village Water Co says to join Connecticut Water

May 10 Heritage Village Water Company:

* Heritage village water company says parties have reached an agreement for Heritage Village Water Company to join Connecticut water

* Says acquisition will be executed through a stock-for-stock merger transaction valued at approximately $15.8 million

* Says holders of Heritage Village Water Co common stock will receive shares of CTWS common stock in a tax-free exchange

* Says transaction reflects a total enterprise value of approximately $20.6 million

* Will maintain its current name, Heritage Village Water Co, will become sister company to Connecticut water and Maine water

* Merger will not affect rates or service for any of those water company customers