BRIEF-FCA says leadership changes in its group executive council

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
* FCA announces leadership changes in its group executive council
* Scott Garberding is named global head of quality
* Scott Thiele is appointed Chief Purchasing Officer for group executive council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment