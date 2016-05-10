版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-FCA says leadership changes in its group executive council

May 10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

* FCA announces leadership changes in its group executive council

* Scott Garberding is named global head of quality

* Scott Thiele is appointed Chief Purchasing Officer for group executive council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

