BRIEF-U.S. Senate Commerce Commtitte chair sends letter to Facebook's Zuckerberg - CNBC

May 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. Senate Commerce Commtitte chair sends letter to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg seeking answers on alleged manipulation of trending news - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

