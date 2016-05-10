版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's comments on Viacom's rating

May 10 Moody's on Viacom

* Moody's Says Viacom's Stable Cable Fees Will Protect It From Streaming Threat In The Near Term

* Steady stream of revenues from cable fees should allow Viacom to sustain investment-grade credit rating in face of challenging environment

* However, the company will likely need to boost its investments in programming and pay down its debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

