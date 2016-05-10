版本:
2016年 5月 11日

BRIEF-ICE Clear U.S. lowers margins for cocoa

May 10 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Ice Clear U.S. lowers Cocoa (CC) margins for specs by 13.3 percent to $1,300 per contract from $1,500

* Margin effective with the opening of business on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 and thereafter (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

