BRIEF-Rex Energy Q1 adjusted net loss $0.27 per share

May 10 Rex Energy Corp :

* Q1 2016 production volumes were approximately 200.0 MMCFE/D, an increase of 2% over Q1 of 2015

* For full year 2016, company continues to expect production growth of 5% - 10%

* operating revenues from continuing operations for quarter were $30.5 million, which represents a decrease of 44% as compared to same period in 2015

* Qtrly adjusted net loss for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $15.4 million, or $0.27 per share

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common shareholders was $62.2 million, or $1.11 per basic share