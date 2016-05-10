BRIEF-Rex Energy Q1 adjusted net loss $0.27 per share

May 10 Rex Energy Corp :
* Q1 2016 production volumes were approximately 200.0
MMCFE/D, an increase of 2% over Q1 of 2015
* For full year 2016, company continues to expect production
growth of 5% - 10%
* operating revenues from continuing operations for quarter
were $30.5 million, which represents a decrease of 44% as
compared to same period in 2015
* Qtrly adjusted net loss for three months ended march 31,
2016 was $15.4 million, or $0.27 per share
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common shareholders was
$62.2 million, or $1.11 per basic share
