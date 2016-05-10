BRIEF-CBL & Associates formed a 65/35 JV with Horizon Group

May 10 (Reuters) -

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says formed a 65/35 joint venture with Horizon Group Properties, Inc. to develop outlet shoppes at laredo in laredo

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says project is currently under construction with a grand opening slated for spring 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)