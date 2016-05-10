BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.05

May 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc :

* Good times restaurants inc says total revenues increased 76% to $15,318,000 for quarter

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Will be on track to meet or exceed original revenue run rate goal of $100 million by end of FY 2017 with further acceleration into 2018

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $66 million to $67 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S