BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year contracts with GKN Aerospace

May 10 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace Corp says contract extension is projected to generate revenues in excess of cdn $130 million through to december 2020

* Magellan aerospace corp says also awarded a new contract to supply a350 outboard flap precision machine details and assemblies

* Magellan Aerospace Corp says new contract is projected to generate revenues of CDN $36 million to December 2020