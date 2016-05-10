BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year contracts with GKN Aerospace

Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
May 10 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace Corp says contract extension is projected to generate revenues in excess of cdn $130 million through to december 2020
* Magellan aerospace corp says also awarded a new contract to supply a350 outboard flap precision machine details and assemblies
* Magellan Aerospace Corp says new contract is projected to generate revenues of CDN $36 million to December 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.