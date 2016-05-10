版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Rocket Fuel files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 mln

May 10 Rocket Fuel Inc

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/21UbuE3 Further company coverage:

