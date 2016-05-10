版本:
BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO says no plans currently to extend his contract beyond June 2018- Conf call

May 10 Walt Disney

* CEO Iger says no plans currently to extend his contract beyond June 2018 - Conf call

* "Shift of Easter holiday period will also have an impact on parks' Q3 results as holiday period fell in Q2 this year, " - Conf call Further company coverage: )

