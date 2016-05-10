版本:
BRIEF-Everi Holdings appoints new CEO

May 10 Everi Holdings Inc

* Appointment of Michael Rumbolz as president and chief executive officer - sec filing

* Rumbolz had been serving as interim president and chief executive officer of company since february 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

