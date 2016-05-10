版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Zogenix inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln

May 10 Zogenix Inc

* Zogenix Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1sbnl4o Further company coverage:

