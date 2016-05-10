版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs, Jefferies pause buying LendingClub loans- CNBC, citing DJ

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs & Jefferies pause buying LendingClub loans in response to CEO ouster yesterday; length of delay not clear - CNBC, citing Dow Jones ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

