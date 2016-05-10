版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 02:08 BJT

BRIEF-Dairy Queen system makes Cage-free commitment

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Dairy Queen system makes Cage-Free commitment

* American Dairy Queen Corporation says company pledged to have transition completed on or about end of 2025

* American Dairy Queen says policy requiring its suppliers in U.S. and Canada for to purchase eggs only from approved cage free egg suppliers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐