BRIEF-Dairy Queen system makes Cage-free commitment

BRIEF-UK's CMA considers Dover Corp undertakings "reasonable"
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
May 10 (Reuters) -
* Dairy Queen system makes Cage-Free commitment
* American Dairy Queen Corporation says company pledged to have transition completed on or about end of 2025
* American Dairy Queen says policy requiring its suppliers in U.S. and Canada for to purchase eggs only from approved cage free egg suppliers Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
NEW DELHI, Jan 18 India will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
* Beijing announces plans to reduce curbs on foreign investment