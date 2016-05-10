版本:
BRIEF-Marketo said to be working with Morgan Stanley on possible sale- Bloomberg

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Marketo Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives including a potential sale- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/24IVSF2)

Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

