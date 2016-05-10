版本:
BRIEF-Wal-Mart sues Visa over chip-enabled debit card transactions- WSJ

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Wal- Mart filed a lawsuit against Visa saying payments network is preventing it from requiring customers to verify their purchases -WSJ

Source (on.wsj.com/1WnSOx3) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

