版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Valparaiso Energy enters letter of intent to buy Yurani mine

May 10 Valparaiso Energy Inc :

* Valparaiso Energy Inc. announces entering into a non-binding letter of intent for the purchase of the Yurani mine

* Will pay Oro sur five million shares and total of us$4.95 million over a period of two years and nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐