BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) reached agreement with its secured lenders to extend its existing forbearance agreements

May 10 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd :

* Reached agreement with its secured lenders to extend its existing forbearance agreements through may 31, 2016

* Is in continuing discussions with all of its secured lenders seeking to achieve a consensual financial restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

