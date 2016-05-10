版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Prudential Financial sets qtrly dividend of $0.70 per share

May 10 Prudential Financial Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

