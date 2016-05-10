版本:
BRIEF-Steven Cohen reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Tesaro Inc

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Steven Cohen reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Tesaro Inc as of May 9 - Sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WmJHft Further company coverage:

