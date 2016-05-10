版本:
BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP qtrly total revenues $166.1 mln

May 10 Foresight Energy LP

* Foresight Energy LP qtrly net loss attributable to limited partner units was $0.32 per unit; qtrly total revenues $166.1 million versus $238.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

