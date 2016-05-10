BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q

May 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Does not expect that it will be in a position to file the form 10-Q within the 5-day extension period provided in rule 12b-25(b)

* Currently in process of completing preparation of financial statements for fiscal quarter ended March 31

* Due to "concentration of resources" on restating financials, unable to file form 10-Q for quarter ended march 31 within prescribed time period