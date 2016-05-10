BRIEF-OHA Investment Corp announces extension of investment facility

May 10 Oha Investment Corp

* Oha investment corporation announces q1 2016 results and extension of existing investment facility

* Extension reduced size of investment facility from $72.0 million to $54.0 million

* Qtrly net investment income: $1.8 million, or $0.09 per share

* Currently in process of negotiating a new investment facility, which we expect to have in place prior to july 29, 2016