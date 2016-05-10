BRIEF-LendingClub to delay filing quarterly report

May 10 LendingClub Corp

* Plans to file qtrly report on or prior to may 16, 2016

* In light of timing of internal board review, change in management, co not in position to complete review and file form 10-q

* Report will reflect significant changes in co's results of operations for q1 of 2016 as compared to those of q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)