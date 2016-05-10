BRIEF-Newtyn Management reports 8.7 pct stake in CSW Industrials

May 10 Newtyn Management LLC

* Reports 8.7 percent stake in CSW Industrials as of May 10 - sec filing

* Purchased CSW Industrials shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* On May 10, delivered letter to CSW Industrials nominating Neginsky for election to co's board

* Intends to inform co's board that willing to discuss Neginsky's nomination in furtherance of reaching mutually agreeable resolution Source text: 1.usa.gov/1qcmvmc