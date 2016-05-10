版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co reports 10.74 percent passive stake in Spark Energy

May 10 Spark Energy Inc

* Wells Fargo & Co reports 10.74 percent passive stake in Spark Energy Inc as of April 30 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WmObmi Further company coverage:

