BRIEF-Terraform Power extends date for filing qtrly results

May 10 Terraform Power Inc :

* Terraform Power Operating, LLC entered into a sixth amendment to its credit and guaranty agreement

* Amendment extends date by which Terraform Power, LLC must deliver 2015 financial statements to may 28, 2016 from may 7, 2016

* Amendment extends date by which co must deliver unaudited qtrly financial statements for quarter ending march 31, 2016 to may 28, 2016

* "continues to work constructively with its lenders and intends to seek additional amendments under revolver as necessary"

* Approved retention awards to "encourage" certain employees of sunedison, units to remain employed by sunedison

* Chairman and interim chief executive officer Blackmore did not receive a retention award

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)