公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 11日 星期三

BRIEF-Red Mountain Capital Partners releases letter to iRobot shareholders

May 10 Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc

* Releases a letter to irobot shareholders

* Seeking shareholders' support for election of its director nominees

* Not calling for cuts to research and development expenditures, but for effort to produce products through "disciplined" research and development program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

