BRIEF-Owners of UFC in advanced talks to sell business - ESPN.com

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Owners of the UFC are in advanced talks to sell the business - ESPN.com citing sources

* At least four bidders, including WME/IMG, China Media Capital, Blackstone Group, Dalian Wanda Group believed to have submitted bids for UFC - ESPN.com

* Winning bid for UFC, should things proceed, is expected to be for a valuation of in between $3.5 billion and $4 billion - ESPN.com Source: (es.pn/1OfWFJw) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)