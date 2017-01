May 11 Leonteq AG :

* Appointed Marco Amato, currently partner at Ernst & Young AG, as new chief financial officer and member of the executive committee as of Sept. 1

* He will succeed Roman Kurmann, who has decided to step down to take a leave of absence from work for family reasons and pursue new opportunities in the future