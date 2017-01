May 11 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :

* Completion of enrollment in phase 2 clinical trial with GR-MD-02 in patients with NASH with advanced fibrosis

* Says company expects to report the top line results of phase 2 clinical trial with GR-MD-02 by the end of September 2016