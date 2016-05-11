BRIEF-Macy's CFO on conf call - Don't expect Q2 comp sales to be significantly better than Q1

May 11 Macy's Inc
* CFO on conf call- no longer confident international
tourist spending will improve anytime soon
* CFO on conf call- performace in Texas in Q1 disappointing
* CFO on conf call- slowness in selling warm wather goods
will put pressure on Q2 margins
* CFO - hope to see some improvement in sales trend in Q2,
but most of our actions expected to have bigger impact in fall
and Q4
* CFO - don't expect Q2 comp sales to be significantly
better than Q1
* CFO - "our industry is in something of a rough patch..but
consumer seems to be doing okay"
* CFO on conf call- "not counting on consumers to spend more
this year"
* CFO on conf call- dont think Q1 would've been better if
we'd promoted more
