BRIEF-Gamehost Inc - Announces revised dividend policy

May 11 Gamehost Inc
* Gamehost Inc - Announces revised dividend policy and
declared dividends for may 2016 and june 2016
* Gamehost Inc - Corporation's boomtown casino in fort
mcmurray remains closed until further notice
* Gamehost Inc - Not aware of any direct fire or other
damage to boomtown casino
* Gamehost Inc - At this time we cannot, with any certainty,
project a reopening date or when we might return to full
operations
* Gamehost Inc - Boomtown casino is fully insured with
property and business interruption coverage for a period of 18
months
* Gamehost Inc - Has initiated an insurance claim in
anticipation of losses at Boomtown casino and is currently in
discussions with insurer
* Gamehost Inc - Board have declared a regular cash dividend
for month of May 2016 at historical rate of $0.0733 (CDN$) per
common share
* Gamehost Inc - Has further declared a regular cash
dividend for month of June 2016 at a going forward rate of
$0.0575 (CDN$) per common share
* Gamehost Inc - Reduced dividend will allow corporation to
act on its normal course issuer bid
