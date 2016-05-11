版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 01:37 BJT

BRIEF-Hon Hai director to replace Sharp's current president following takeover - Nikkei

May 11 Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Director Tai Jeng-Wu expected to replace Sharp's current president Kozo Takahashi following takeover by beginning of October - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1X1mBKj Further company coverage:

