BRIEF-Zensho likely earned group net profit of 4 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei

May 11 Nikkei:

* Zensho Holdings likely earned a group net profit of 4 billion yen ($36.8 million) for the year ended in March - Nikkei

* Zensho's improved margin seen roughly quintupling operating profit for year ended in March to around 12 bln yen as planned - Nikkei

* Zensho's sales for year ended in March likely rose roughly 3% to just over 520 billion yen, short of the projected 546.7 billion yen - Nikkei