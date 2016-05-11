BRIEF-AMC said to plan bid for Odeon Cinemas in Europe- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* AMC entertainment is assembling a bid for Odeon & UCI Cinemas valuing company at as much as 900 million pounds - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring