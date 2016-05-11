版本:
BRIEF-AMC said to plan bid for Odeon Cinemas in Europe- Bloomberg

May 11 (Reuters) -

* AMC entertainment is assembling a bid for Odeon & UCI Cinemas valuing company at as much as 900 million pounds - Bloomberg, citing sources

