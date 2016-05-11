BRIEF-CalPERS asks Exxon Mobil shareholders to vote for climate change proposal

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 (Reuters) -
* CalPERS Says Asks Exxon Mobil Corp Shareholders To Vote For Proposal Asking Exxon To Report On Impacts Of Climate Change Policy - SEC filing
* CalPERS says proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote "for" climate change proposal at Exxon Annual Meeting Source (bit.ly/1OiJrLR) Further company coverage:
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring