BRIEF-CalPERS asks Exxon Mobil shareholders to vote for climate change proposal

May 11 (Reuters) -

* CalPERS Says Asks Exxon Mobil Corp Shareholders To Vote For Proposal Asking Exxon To Report On Impacts Of Climate Change Policy - SEC filing

* CalPERS says proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote "for" climate change proposal at Exxon Annual Meeting Source (bit.ly/1OiJrLR)