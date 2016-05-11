版本:
BRIEF-CalPERS asks Exxon Mobil shareholders to vote for climate change proposal

May 11 (Reuters) -

* CalPERS Says Asks Exxon Mobil Corp Shareholders To Vote For Proposal Asking Exxon To Report On Impacts Of Climate Change Policy - SEC filing

* CalPERS says proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote "for" climate change proposal at Exxon Annual Meeting Source (bit.ly/1OiJrLR) Further company coverage:

