BRIEF-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts says first shop opened in Bangladesh

May 11 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc

* Krispy kreme doughnuts says first krispy kreme shop opened in bangladesh on may 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

